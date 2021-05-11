Mobile and PUBG will have a new Android competitor from Ubisoft

Ubisoft will present a version of its hit game The Division for mobile devices.

The two big players in the Android shooter segment, Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile, will soon have a new competitor added from the hand of Ubisoft, who plans to carry his successful saga The division to mobile terminals.

This is all we know about the arrival of The Division on mobile platforms

Ubisoft has published an entry on its official blog in which it details what its most immediate future plans are for its title The Division and one of them is develop a version for mobile devices.

In this release, the study only reveals that The Division is coming to mobile platforms for the first time, “Bringing the universe to a wider audience.” From these statements by Ubisoft we can deduce that this game for Android will not be an adaptation of the original title of the series for console and PC, but rather a version developed exclusively to play on mobile terminals.

Regarding the arrival date of this mobile version of The Division, Ubisoft has limited itself to indicating that will share more details about her later.

Ubisoft confirms a new game for console and PC

In addition to announcing the arrival of The Division saga on mobile platforms, Ubisoft has also confirmed that they are developing a new title for console and computer in their studio Red Storm called Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.

This will be a free game set in the universe of The Division and will be available between late 2021 and early 2022 on PC, consoles and on video game streaming platforms such as Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now.

Finally, Ubisoft has confirmed that the new version of The Division 2 will feature a completely new game mode and new methods to level up our agents, putting a special emphasis on increasing the variety and feasibility of constructions.

