Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile incorporates new game modes, weapons, events, and the Gulag.

After announcing his delay in solidarity with the American protests Against the systematic racism of the North American country, Call of Duty: Mobile already has its Season 7, which incorporates a large number of new features. If the Season 6 took players to the wild west, this new season des

Activision has shared on its official blog all the news coming to Call of Duty: Mobile with Season 7 of the game, called ‘Radioactive Agent’ (Radioactive Agent) and that includes new game modes, weapons, events, skins for soldiers, an expanded map for the Battle Royale mode and more news. Additionally, with the new season comes a major change to the Battle Pass systems, as players will now progress through a single content stream in a paid version of the pass and a free version.

A new design for the Battle Pass, allowing users to easily view information about rewards. Some rewards among which, for the payment model, are an exceptional weapon and soldiers, in addition to new weapons with a “Barricade” theme. For its part, the free Battle Pass will offer the QQ9 submachine gun as rewards and a streak of points: cluster attack, which causes continuous missile attacks at a designated location.

New game modes and maps: the Gulag debuts

Among the most outstanding novelties are the new maps: Tunisia and Gulag. The first of these is a totally exclusive map located in a Mediterranean coastal city and in which you can play Search and Destroy, Dominion and Attack of the Undead modes. For his part, the gulag is a very popular feature of Warzone, the Battle Royale of the console and computer franchise, and in which you can only play in one on one duel and shootout modes. In Warzone, the Gulag is a site where two players face each other in a quick round to see which of the two returns to the Battle Royale game.

In Call of Duty: Mobile, Gulag is the latest map in Gunfight mode, formerly known as 2v2 Showdown mode. Therefore, the rules are the same. All players are assigned the same random load to keep everyone in balance, a load that changes every two rounds. The first team to win six rounds wins the game. On the other hand, the new Season of the mobile title also incorporates new game modes, among which stands out Attack of the undead.

This new multiplayer mode, Tunisia, Standoff, Summit, Raid and Crash, invites users to survive against a horde of undead and consists of all players starting the game as survivors, while a player is randomly selected to be undead. The undead reappear upon being shot down while the survivors become undead upon being killed.

Battle Royale mode receives updates, such as an expanded map

Call of Duty: Mobile’s Battle Royale mode has also received a number of new features, such as an enlarged map that stands out for adding several new locations: Black Market, Center, Sanatorium, Ski Village, Frigid Wetlands, Port and Heat. In the same way, it has also been added a new class called a Smoke Bomber, capable of revealing enemies in an area of ​​smoke and increasing the player’s movement speed when attacked. As for his ability, he is capable of activating a smoke grenade that releases multiple smoke grenades.

This modality has also received a new vehicle, a tank that will be on the battlefield through an aerial launch during mid to late gameplay. There’s even added the man-O-War assault rifle, DLQ33 sniper rifle, and a new legendary weapon, the Tempest, which paralyzes the enemy by firing an explosive beam. There’s even new in-game accessories available, too, like the Tactical Flashlight, Deadly Silencer, and the Iron Hand stock.

Among other news, Call of Duty: Mobile has incorporated a new training mode with which you can test all weapons by shooting fictitious targets. New weapons are also arriving, such as the QQ9 submachine gun, which is effective at close ranges, and the Chopper base light machine gun, effective at medium and long range. For his part, the Ranking mode has improved its pairing Based on player performance, the scoring rules for the Battle Royale Slope Ranking mode have been improved and now defeating higher ranked players in multiplayer mode grants additional rank scores.

