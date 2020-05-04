Call of Duty: Mobile It continues to be one of the most popular mobile games, and proof of this is that recently the title reached 150 million downloads. Activision’s work, which has already confirmed that will ban the cheats forever, has officially presented Season 6 of the game, revealing all the news that will come to the mobile version of the popular shooter saga.

After the arrival of a major update and the end of the fifth season, the team responsible for the mobile game has officially presented, through its website, all the details of Season 6call ‘Once Upon a Time in Rust’. A new season that is already available in the game and that brings new maps, new game modes, new events and even more rewards to win, among other news.

The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile takes players to the old west, including a new map called Saloon It will be officially available in mid-May and players can enjoy one-on-one or two-on-two duels to find out who is the fastest gunman in the Wild West. In addition, Activision has also added two characters with said map and that are related to the theme: Cowboy Ghost and Seraph Desperada. Of course, the main novelty of this season is the arrival of one of the most emblematic maps of the saga: Rust.

Rust, legendary map of the franchise, comes to Call of Duty: Mobile

Rust It is one of the most emblematic maps of the saga belonging to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which stands out for being a small stage and count on a huge industrial structure in the middle, in addition to being located in the desert. A map that reaches the mobile title to offer games with frantic action and without rest. On the other hand, it should be noted that this season’s free Battle Pass offers players the annihilator skill.

Among other news regarding the battle pass, now there will be no tasks to receive experience points, but they will be received just by playing the multiplayer modes and the Battle Royale mode. In total there are three new game modes coming to Call of Duty: Mobile with season 6: Capture the flag, duel one on one and confirmed loss. But the news does not end here, as this season also offers a renewed event interface showing four categories, a greater variety of challenge levels and more attractive rewards.

Gold Rush and Rust the Dust are the two new events that come to the mobile game. For their part, in Battle Royale mode a new class called Poltergeist and a new helicopter skill have been added, allowing them to perform a flash to blind those who launch rockets. Finally, Activision has also recalled the launch of a tournament with more than $ 1 million in prizes..

