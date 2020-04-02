Call of Duty: Mobile It launched in October 2019 and since then it has become one of the most successful mobile games of all time, since a few weeks ago reached 150 million downloads. Activision’s work, which last year also managed to win the award for best mobile title for android users, continues to incorporate new content with which to maintain its large mass of users, and Season 5 is now available, of which we tell you all its news.

After the arrival of a major update, Call of Duty: Mobile has shared through its official website all the news that comes to the game with Season 5, such as new modes, futuristic weapons and more news. The fifth season, called Steel Legion, has also come to the popular mobile game with more rewards and the incorporation of two well-known characters from the Activision saga: David Mason, star of Black Ops 2, and Reaper, an experimental war robot with such sophisticated combat skills.

We recommend you | 10 tricks and strategies to survive more and better in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Those users who have the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass they can also get a new weapon, the GKS from Black Ops 4. At level 25, players can earn a new kill streak: Shock RC, a remote control car that paralyzes enemies just by touching them. In addition to these two things, players can also earn Weapon XP cards, Camouflage for various teams, and Credits, the in-game currency that can be used to purchase more products, such as sprays or new futuristic weapons, such as the M4 or AK-117.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Now Available

Call of Duty: Mobile also introduces a new game mode with Steel Legion. Is about Showdown, a limited time mode where two squads of two players face in six elimination rounds where they will be given random loads and in which the winner will be that team that wins six games, which have a time limit. In case of a tie, you enter an extra overtime ’ in which a flag will appear, generally in the center of the map. In that case, it can be won by shooting down the rival squad or capturing the flag.

In case of not capturing the flag or defeating the enemy, the team with the most health wins – it does not regenerate in this modality. Regarding the Battle Royale mode, Warfare has been updated with the FPP war mode -also available for a limited time-, in which they face two teams of 20 players using only the first person view. In the same way, players in the competitive mode can also expect new rewards.

💪 Season 5: Steel Legion has arrived on #CODMobile!

☑ 2v2 Showdown

☑ FPP Warfare Mode

☑ New Battle Pass

Ranked New Ranked Season pic.twitter.com/aehD5Z3kJ7

– Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 1, 2020

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile also adds a new map, Meltdown, an original scene from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and in which users must face the battle in the industrial section of a nuclear power plant. All this can now be enjoyed in the mobile version, both iOS and Android, of the popular Activision franchise.

Follow Andro4all