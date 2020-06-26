Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Yesterday, The Pokémon Company and Tencent announced Pokémon UNITE, a new installment type MOBA, genre to which League of Legends belongs. The community was not happy with this revelation and as proof we have received a shower of negatives on YouTube.

The thing is that all the videos related to Pokémon UNITE on the official channel of the Pokémon Company present thousands of dislikes. In total, they add more than 178,100 likes, a very high figure for what they usually have Pokémon videos.

Something that is striking is that in all Pokémon UNITE videos the proportion of reactions is mostly negative. With this it is clear that the community is not happy with what they saw and that they expected something different.

And you, what do you think about this case? Do you think the inconvenience is justified? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon UNITE is in development for Nintendo Switch and mobile. Follow this link to see more news related to it.