Mo Harkless makes possible NBA dunk of the year

Mo harkless of the Sacramento Kings destroyed the rim Thursday with a massive dunk that is an easy contender for Donqueo of the Year in the NBA.

Harkless’s dunk was so impressive that even the Detroit Pistons bench had to stand up. Well almost. The Kings forward also put Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart on a poster.

Here the video:

MOE HARKLESS MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r8gJ1Ctqy6 – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 9, 2021

Without a moment Top Shot of the NBA under his name, this will be a great debut. Stewarts’ broad build didn’t bother Harkless as he shrugged the rookie on the way to a monstrous one-handed traffic jam.

Mo harkless has had a great journey in his nine-year career in the NBA. After having an impact for the Portland Trail Blazers four seasons, the 27-year-old has prepared for Los Angeles. Clippers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat before landing with the Kings last month.