Mnemonic rules or how to train the brain to have a super memory

The mnemonic rules They help to memorize hard facts, figures or key ideas of concepts that are usually abstract or knowledge with which we are not familiar and that we do not usually use in everyday life, hence they are difficult to remember.

Although they are useful for efficient learning in the school stage they can be used in everyday life to remember addresses, important dates or keys.

The teacher in pedagogy Claudia Ayluardo comments that memory is a basic mental ability that helps us remember facts, data, dates.

To make learning more efficient, he recommends relating these new concepts with colors, textures, sensations, sounds, that is, what kinesthetic.

It also works to do roulettes, lotteries, table games or songs about what you want to learn.

“If a new knowledge motivates a person, it keeps him interested, if it is important to me, it reminds me of a significant event. That is why in matters such as history, rather than remembering dates, we also seek to highlight the traits of the characters ”.

While memorizing can help you pass a test with good grades, the data will not stick in your long-term memory. An example of this is the multiplication tables.

We learned them by repeating them dozens of times, but this way of learning school content is forgotten after a while.

Mnemonic rules and the secret of memory

It is because of that Octavio Angulo Borja, master of teaching innovation, always recommends resort to imagination.

“Generating an exaggerated mental image, fantastic but that has a meaning for me, will help me remember the information.”

In the case of mnemonic rules, not everything works for everyone, but it does provide elements for each person to generate their own way of retaining information. That will depend on the ability that each person has.

Dora Maria Garcia, a specialist in teaching and development, indicates that when we involve close elements of daily life and emotions is when we remember more effectively and easily.

If a student cannot attend to a stimulus easily, it is easier for him to memorize it, but he will not retain it for long.

“Memory has to be worked on and it can become more complex with the development of skills. There are two processes related to memory: attention and concentration, they are processes that precede memory. For example, If you find yourself writing down something and suddenly someone asks you to memorize a phone number, since your attention was on your note, it will be very difficult for you to remember the number“.

The specialist adds that the 50% of learning has to do with emotional aspects, motivational, affective.

If a person has problems or goes through not very constructive emotions, all his attention processes will be directed to the emotional situation.

“When we have students with problems at home with money, violence, etc., it is very difficult for them to focus on school subjects.”

Here are some of the most used mnemonic rules recommended by the three academics of the General Directorate of Educational Guidance and Attention of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Association

Cognitive processes where the person relates two stimuli, two actions, two situations.

For example, acronyms Y acrostics. Each key word of certain information is given the initial letter of the word in such a way that it builds a single word with the initial letters.

Just by remembering the initial words of the acronym or acrostic, you can remember all the other letters.

Example: the essential chemical elements for living organisms are CHONP, acronym for carbon (whose chemical symbol is C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O) and nitrogen (N).

Substitution

When a child is asked to remember the names of the Solar System: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, one option is to repeat them until memorized in the order of proximity to the Sun or substitute the name of the planets for a meaningful word beginning with the initial to make a sentence.

Example: My Old Aunt Martha never knew how to spread anything to bread. You can also assign a color to each word.

The memory palace

A mental palace is built with many rooms, each room has nine determining objects in each room that in turn are replaced with a concept or an idea (the one that is sought to retain), depending on the level of advancement.

Just by remembering the objects in the room they are translated into the concept. Although it is a more complicated strategy, it can be developed and is very useful.

Mental lockers

Look for global words or general to retain the other words that we wish to memorize. For example: cake, balloons, boy, clown, confetti, soda, gift, games, music, guests.

The concept that encompasses all of them would be a children’s party. This strategy is based on images and is easy to incorporate into memory because it relates to elements of everyday life.

Mixed technique

Read the words you want to remember and of each one imagine a color, flavor, shape, texture. Then he relates them to some action so that then it has a greater meaning and with it have a greater retention.

Example: a finger, if it is thin, smooth, elongated, has a long nail painted red. The person imagines it, describes it and relates it to some action such as scratching. With a whole sequence the word stays in memory.

Assign each number a letter, if I have to memorize the figure 12 586 184. In this number technique the figure is divided into 1258 6184. Each group number is assigned a letter: 1-V, 2-A, 5-S, 😯 = GLASS to the other part 6-A, 1-G, 8-U, 4-A = WATER. The word is glass of water and refers to the figure.

It is a more complicated technique and requires more imagination.

Mental photography

It is used in various sciences such as mathematics, physics, medicine, to remember formulas or to distinguish a healthy tissue from a diseased one.

A first step is to keep your vision directed towards the image you want to retain. Pay attention to every detail to rebuild it slowly. Once all the details are captured, they close their eyes and mentally rebuild.

Then, the captured details are written on a blank sheet of paper and returned to the original image to see which characteristics could be retained and which ones could not. When people identify what they missed, they are more impressed with it.