Today there are many genres in the video game scene. In the height of the internet, the so-called MMO, RPG and MOBA are gaining more and more relevance among players. Titles like World of Warcraft, The Witcher 3 or League of Legends are clear examples of these genres, but what makes them so different from each other and at the same time elevate them to success? Let’s take a closer look at what elements make up each one.

MMO

World of Warcraft Classic | Blizzard

The abbreviations MMO belong to Online Massively Multiplayer Video Game. These types of titles invite us to explore vast territories and live incredible adventures while we advance our character, whether in company or alone. World of warcraft, although it is not the first of the genre, it turned it upside down thanks to offering a frankly easy entrance door and with content that, once the missions were completed and reached the maximum level, made it an experience.

In the middle of 2020 there are many options that we have for the MMO genre. Since Final Fantasy XIV, passing through Guild Wars 2 or even Bannerlord, a bet far from classic fantasy and that projects a realistic vision of the Middle Ages, preserving all the elements that characterize the genre.

On the other hand, the MMO genre is also divided between the titles that offer a monthly subscription, others available totally free with the occasional payment in the virtual store of the game itself or Buy-To-Play titles, that is, only they need the base purchase of the video game.

RPG

Skyrim | Bethesda

The RPG genre is one of the most widespread since the beginning of the sector. During its beginnings and until well into 2000, RPGs were generally linked to fantasy universes where dragons, knights, castles and dark dungeons they were waiting for the players. Today the genre has been extrapolated to other settings with great success, such as Mass Effect, a science fiction RPG.

But what is an RPG? The acronyms make mention of Role Playing Game. In the same way as in tabletop role-playing games, we must interpret a character, being able to take part in the decisions and conversations of the plot. This is one of its keys, since the RPG genre usually has a balance between plot and action, the latter being the perfect excuse to explore and carry out all kinds of missions.

RPGs usually bet on the so-called Hero’s Journey, that is, we started with a really low level of knowledge and experience, fulfilling almost mundane tasks, to end the adventure with epic characters. That is why it is one of the favorite genres of most players.

MOBA

League of Legends | Riot Games

MOBAs have earned themselves the highest rank in video games. Online Battle Arena Multiplayer Video Games They are his initials, and there is no better representative in the genre than DOTA 2 and of course League of Legends.

Beyond the history and birth of the genre, MOBAs have become a resounding success thanks to their accessibility and high competitive component. Its gameplay is based on two teams that will try to destroy the rival base. All this in one map with three streets: top line, center line and bottom line. With five players per team, users should choose their role and character with caution, as each of them is focused on fulfilling a role during the game.

But not only from destroy the bases or choose characters come out the MOBA. Gender is somewhat more complex. During the games there will be other enemies for each side that when eliminated will provide us experience and gold, thanks to which we can level up our character and buy equipment with which to press the different lines.