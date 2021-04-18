MMA world reacts to Ben Askren’s loss to Jake Paul

There isn’t much to say about the show put on by Jake Paul and Ben Askren. The result was what was expected, a comfortable victory for Jake against a Ben who had nothing to do in the ring.

It took just over a minute and a half for Paul to connect Askren and send him to the mat. The referee did the rest and the duel came to an end.

The ringside view of Jake Paul’s TKO. @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/YgasSH1Br4 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2021

Man look at this shit. That’s so crazy me and Dan Dan react to the knockout on his YouTube. Show him some support https://t.co/Ht9T1IoexU pic.twitter.com/Qc1wGq8GFQ – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

. @ jakepaul congrats on smashing the tomato can. – Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) April 18, 2021

I mean under the table. I know his purse was a half mill but surly he got a bonus for taking that dive – Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 18, 2021

Who paid the ref? #PaulAskren – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

What a joke – Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 18, 2021

There’s 2 world class, incredibly skilled middleweights fighting with heart, honor, and class on ESPN right now. With real commentators, no hooplah, and it’s a legitimate competition in which both prepared for weeks. – Joe Solecki (@JoeSolecki) April 18, 2021

I think @jakepaul should fight @robwhittakermma – Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 18, 2021

Hey @triller send me a contract and I will happily knock this fucker out in one round 💯 https://t.co/JSP5lNh9xh – bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 18, 2021

Let’s take a poll on which non-boxer Jake Paul will fight next? #JakePaul #jakePaulvsBenAskren – Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) April 18, 2021

let me save the mma community – Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021