MMA world reacts to Ben Askren’s loss to Jake Paul

Fight

There isn’t much to say about the show put on by Jake Paul and Ben Askren. The result was what was expected, a comfortable victory for Jake against a Ben who had nothing to do in the ring.

It took just over a minute and a half for Paul to connect Askren and send him to the mat. The referee did the rest and the duel came to an end.

“Man, look at this shit. This seems so crazy to me, watch Dan Dan and me react to the KO on your YouTube. Show him some support. “

“Jake Paul, congrats on beating that can of tomatoes.”

“How much do you think they paid Ben to disappoint us? I mean, under the table. I know his bag was half a million but surely they gave him a bonus for that dive. “

“Who paid the referee?”

“What a joke.”

“There are two incredibly talented world-class middleweights fighting with heart, honor, and class on ESPN right now. With real commentators, no fuss, and it’s a legitimate competition that they both prepared for for several weeks. “

“I think Jake Paul should fight Robert Whittaker.”

“Hey, Triller, send me a contract and I’ll gladly knock out this $ #%” & in one round. “

“Let’s do a poll on which non-boxer Jake Paul will face now.”

“Let me save the MMA community.”