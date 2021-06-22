“MMA will be the most important sport of all”

Having been born in the 80s and having become one of the great sports in the world today, MMA can be even more, says Dana White. The UFC president is ambitious about the future of mixed martial arts.

“MMA will be the most important sport”

Speaking recently with Arthur Kade of BroBible, these were the words of Dana White:

Notice

“If you look at my interviews, 15 years ago I was saying that this will be the most important sport in the world«Begins Dana White. And I think it can work everywhere. When you think of the NFL, right? The NFL is huge in America.

«There is nothing greater«, It continues. And then you think of these other places. Soccer is big in other countries. Cricket is big in some places, rugby is nothing like that; The NFL doesn’t work there and those sports don’t work here.

«The only thing that works everywhere is fighting. And if you think of the most famous athletes to ever walk the face of the earth, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, those guys are known everywhere. Bruce Lee died in the early 1970s. Children today still know who he was. Because as human beings, we are fascinated by who is the toughest guy in the world«, Concludes.

Advertisement