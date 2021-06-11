MMA Superstar Valentina Shevchenko Praises BRAVE CF For World-Class Offering

The biggest names in sports and entertainment attended the historic BRAVE CF 51: THE FUTURE IS HERE on Minsk, Belarus, last Friday, June 4, and one of them who saw the event in the cage was the superstar of mixed martial arts (MMA) Valentina Shevchenko.

Considered the number one female flyweight in the world today, the native of Bishkek, KyrgyzstanThe 33-year-old has been competing in the sport for nearly two decades and has a wealth of experience from various promotions on his resume.

Shevchenko, who was personally invited by the organization based in Bahrain to be one of the guests of honor that night with the Brazilian actor Caio castro and the football legend Alexander Hleb, praised the work of BRAVE CF in the production and promotion of athletes in their first event on Belarusian soil.

“I think it’s very good”, He said. “They did well to show not only the fight itself, but also the different side of the fighters. This is one of the most overlooked aspects in the lead-up to the fight because it resonates with the sentiment and their spirit heading into the fight. “, He said Shevchenko.

“It is very important because professional sport is not only about technique, but also about the charisma of the fighter and his character. Side events such as press conferences and open training help to discover the personalities of the fighters ”, added Shevchenko.

Looking closely at how the company operated during the week-long holiday, Shevchenko pointed out several characteristics that separate BRAVE CF from your competitors.

“I think the most important thing is sportsmanship. I loved seeing the respect and definitely being an example of a good organization ”, declared the women’s flyweight champion of UFC.

“Everything is in the details. If it works like clockwork, then you can tell that it is a good organization. And for me to be here for four to five days, I can say that they worked very well “he continued.

The protagonists of BRAVE CF 51: THE FUTURE IS HERE They put on an impressive show last Friday, showing heart, determination and warrior spirit.

There were exciting performances from start to finish, which made the aforementioned show one of the most entertaining MMA cards of 2021.

Belarusian local hero Denis Maher kept his immaculate professional record unscathed by authorizing a first round stoppage win over the undefeated Rinat sagyntay from Kazakhstan to extend his remarkable winning streak to eight bouts.

Meanwhile, the English Sam “The Future” Patterson raised his value in BRAVE CF’s stacked lightweight division by toppling the French Ylies “Tupek” Djiroun by unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Maher’s compatriot, Vadim kutsyi, warned the entire super welterweight class by defeating his rookie teammate Daniyar “Doni” Abdibaev Kyrgyzstan by unanimous decision.

