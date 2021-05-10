MMA star Conor McGregor wants to buy Manchester United or Celtic

Before the annoyance of the fans of the Manchester United After the European Super League, the future of one of the most important clubs in Europe and in the world is uncertain, since some media point out that it could change hands; However, amid the rumors, the mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor, He pointed out in networks that he would like to get the picture

Several of his followers took it as a joke, but days later, the UFC star indicated that it was not a joke and one of his plans was to invest in a soccer team.

Read also: Liga MX: Predictions of the quarterfinal matches of the Clausura League 2021

“Both Celtic and Manchester United are teams that I definitely like. But I’m open. I feel like I could do great things for a club.”

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Also read: Club Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano boasts victory against Chivas and sends a message to Club América

Among the options I handle are the ‘Red Devils’ and the Celtic from Glasgow, Scottish multi-champion even revealed that he has had some negotiations with ‘The Bhoys the Hops’.

“First a conversation came up about Celtic to be honest. Acquire shares of Dermot Desmond. I’m certainly interested in acquiring a team at some point! “