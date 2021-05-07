MMA News in Spanish: Conor McGregor to Dustin Poirier: “You have awakened a beast”

By Edwin Pérez – Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier for the third time, in what will be a tiebreaker match that will take place on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier met for the first time in the UFC 178 September 2014, encounter that ended with the Irishman winning via TKO in the first round. The rematch was held on January 24 at the UFC 257, and to the surprise of many, this time it was Poirier the winner by TKO, in what was Conor McGregor’s first knockout loss on the MMA circuit.