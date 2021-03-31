MMA News in Spanish: Adesanya is excited to show his grappling now that he is a purple belt in BJJ: “I want to strangle someone”

By Edwin Pérez – UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will move up to light heavyweight to challenge that category champion Jan Blachowicz, a fight that will take place next Saturday at UFC 259.

Adesanya and Blachowicz are known for their striking, so the fight is expected to take place in the standing position. Nevertheless, Blachowicz is a black belt in BJJ with 9 submission wins on his professional record, so there is a possibility that he will try to take down Adesanya. But if this happens, Adesanya will be prepared.

Adesanya recently delivered some statements for the media, where he hinted that he may try to show his skills for BJJ now that he is a purple belt in that discipline, which would be quite a novelty considering that 15 of Adesanya’s 20 victories in MMA have been via KO / TKO (via BJPenn.com):

“Guys, you haven’t seen me on the floor yet. I just received my purple belt courtesy of André Galvão at the San Diego headquarters. While I was there for five weeks, I can tell you, they can tell you that my jiu-jitsu is on top. I’m looking forward to using my grappling at some point. I want to strangle someone, but they keep getting knocked out. “

