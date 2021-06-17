MMA Nations this Friday, June 18 – Flores (Mexico) vs Londoño (Colombia)

On June 18, the Nations MMA event returns to Mexico and for the second time this year, the city of Monterrey will host new and exciting mixed martial arts matches.

On this occasion, the best Latin American talents will fight in nine exciting matches that can be seen through the signal of Claro Sports, Marca Claro, Claro Video, YouTube, Facebook Live in 17 countries in the region starting at 7:00 p.m. Mexico time.

The main fight will have Alejandro Gallito Flores vs. Teo Londoño, who arrives undefeated. In the co-star duel, the Mexican Fernando González Treviño, with an important career, will face the Brazilian Thales Adriel. The main fights will begin with the confrontation between Ricardo El Loco Arreola and Daniel Pacman Rico, a meeting that will be a guaranteed spectacle.

The rest of the card will allow us to enjoy talented fighters, as we will be able to see Paulino Silver, who was the first fighter to win an MMA Nations match, as well as the debut of Jazmín “The Panther”, the first Chilean in this competition and the performance of the Mexican amateur champion Karla Torres.

Nations MMA, is a project that seeks to promote the Latin American talent of mixed arts fighters and it is possible to follow it throughout our region through the signal of Claro Video, Claro Sports and Marca Claro.

