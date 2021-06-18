MMA NATIONS, ALEJANDRO FLORES VS TEO LONDOÑO, TODAY JUNE 18, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live and live the function NACIONES MMA, Alejandro “Gallito” Flores vs Teo Londoño, you can follow the billboard FREE, Also online, the fights will take place in The José Sulaimán Arena, Monterrey, Nuevo León, this Friday, June 18.

On June 18, the Nations MMA event returns to Mexico and for the second time this year, the city of Monterrey will host new and exciting mixed martial arts matches.

The main fight will have Alejandro Gallito Flores vs. Teo Londoño, who arrives undefeated.

In the co-star duel, the Mexican Fernando González Treviño, with an important career, will face the Brazilian Thales Adriel. The main fights will begin with the confrontation between Ricardo El Loco Arreola and Daniel Pacman Rico, a meeting that will be a guaranteed spectacle.

June 18, 2021

United States: 7:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 19:00

Ecuador: 19:00

Colombia: 19:00

Peru: 19:00

Argentina: 20:00

Chile: 19:00

