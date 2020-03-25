“MMA is a bad example for youth, it only attracts those who like barbarism”

The legendary Rickson Gracie She is quite a personality in the world of Vale Tudo and MMA. He started fighting at age 21, at which time he fought against Zulu (a larger fighter) and retired undefeated from MMA after his successful stint in Japan.

It is a surprise to know that Rickson does not like the path that MMA took. He doesn’t like the way the sport has grown or the type of audience it attracts:

Rickson Gracie: “This is what I think. I think MMA moved away from what I believe was its purpose, to go to the gym to train. There is a philosophy behind martial arts that must go hand in hand with training and the fighter’s routine. These days, the most important principle is that there is no philosophy. It’s about training. You have to train to be able to fight, kick and hit. Each rule brings you closer to an extreme sport without a code. It is about the individual. No one cares about technical potential anymore. They care about explosiveness, strength, speed, the ability to resist punishment and tenacity. ”

“In my opinion, that is something that degrades the image of martial arts. I think it is something that should not be an example for children. What kind of father wants to see his son in MMA? At the same time, What kind of parent would not like to see their child doing Jiu-Jitsu the way it should be taught? correctly, online, organized, learning to respect, learning to fall and get back up, learning to be nice to your opponent.

Each parent wants to see their child learning to defend themselves but with respect, with peace in your heart.

That said, I have no interest in martial arts being mixed, this thing without any kind of doctrine or respect. Today, MMA has become a circus, extreme, violent and sensational, which only attracts those who like barbarism and blood.”

“I have fought to teach my children that and be able to say proudly, ‘My brother, do this or that because it is better.’ However, I no longer have to prove anything. My philosophy is to bring to Jiu-Jitsu those who are interested in martial arts, in a transparent philosophy, and who can apply it to defend themselves. We can teach your children and they will become better people in society, regardless of whether you are a doctor or a fighter with balance, strength, dignity and respect. That is my life motivation.

It is not making one, two or five million dollars to be beaten, just for being part of a circus, which does not mean anything to me. So that’s where the situation ends. ”

“I think that today MMA is a Roman arena, where people want to see heads rolling, blood spilling and everyone applauds it. In fact, that creates an environment where young people are given a bad example, because those who think that being champion means having money are totally wrong. ”

Everyone likes to see Mike Tyson, but nobody wants to be like Mike Tyson or be his student. Everyone likes to watch Frank Mir and Brock LesnarBut everyone sees the weaknesses of these guys, while saying they are amazing. That’s not what this is all about. When humility is lacking, there is no respect for others. ”