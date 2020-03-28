We were already reporting the reactions of Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos and Valentina Shevchenko, regarding Jones’ arrest.

Other fighters, such as Jan Blachowicz, Colby Covington, Dillon Danis, Gilbert Burns, Chi Lewis-Parry, Diego Sanchez and Corey Anderson, have also joined to give their opinion on what happened.

Jan Blachowicz

Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail;).

– Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020

“Come on Jon, you have to find a smarter way to hide from me than to go to jail.”

Colby Covington

Come, there is no need to panic. The world is still perfectly normal. ”

Dillon Danis

“Don’t send him to jail, he won’t learn his lesson, lock him in a cage with me.”

Gilbert Burns

“It is the fault of the Crown.”

Chi Lewis-Parry

Jon Jones will now cry in an online press conference and blame Corona injected dick pills for fucking up. What a tool 🔧

– Chi Lewis-Parry (@RealChopperChi) March 26, 2020

“Jon Jones will now cry at a virtual press conference and blame Corona for the injected pills.”

Diego Sanchez

Not even the corona virus can keep, Bill fuckin cosby Jones off of the streets of abq during this global pandemic !! What a bitch! THE FAKEST FUCK EVER !!! Fake ass supporters & followers too 🖕🏼⚔️ #realburque

– Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) March 26, 2020

“Not even the coronavirus can keep Bill Damn Cosby Jones off the streets of Albuquerque during this global pandemic !! What a bitch THE MOST FALSE IN HISTORY! Licks and followers too. ”

Corey Anderson

“OMG I can’t believe he would do something like that” … 🙄

They remember when he made them believe he was a “changed man” and I told them it was a lie and I said ‘wait, he’s going to do it again.’ But they said I was a hater and they sang ‘Amen, Amen Champion.’ To him. GOOD, THE STORY REPEATS itself and ‘can’t do it right’ does it again 🤦🏿‍♂️ ”