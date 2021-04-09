MMA fighters pay tribute to rap legend DMX on social media after his death

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Live Nation

DMX, the husky-voiced rapper who produced songs like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here),” passed away this Friday at age 50, his family reported. From an explosive career, he rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with his style that often featured howling and barking in addition to his battle cry “What!”

His real name was Earl Simmons. The Grammy nominated artist died after suffering a “Catastrophic cardiac arrest”, according to a statement from the White Plains hospital, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home on April 2. The TMZ site timely reported that the rapper suffered a drug overdose, but on April 3 his attorney, Murray Richman, told The Associated Press that he could not confirm whether that was the cause of the heart attack.

His songs were used many times by MMA fighters en route to the cage, including UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega, who regularly appeared on “X Gon ‘Give It to Ya.”

After his death many fighters and expellers made posts in his memory:

Anderson Silva expressed on his Instagram account: «Today is a very sad day! «😞 DMX, I will always be your fan! »Thank you, you will always be remembered with respect and love from me! May God comfort the family! RIP »

Frank Mir wrote on his twitter: “I remember seeing fighting game icons like Mike Tyson and Chuck Liddell come out with their music and it gave me the creeps. It was something special. RIP DMX »

Derek Brunson expressed: “RIP DMX😢 ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’ was the first cd 💿 I had. Life is tough. We won’t be here forever. We should move better as a society. Normalize NO more drug use!

The great Roy Nelson was also expressed and I send greetings to family and friends and added an interview to the rapper