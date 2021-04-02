MMA fighter loses a finger in the middle of a fight

Moments of tension were lived tonight in a function of MMA, This is because a fighter had a detachment of one of your fingers during a fightThe medical services did everything possible, but he had to go to an emergency hospital.

During the event CFFC94 The fighter, Khetag Pliev, lost a finger during their combat.

Apparently at some point in the fight he fractured his finger, he continued in the fight and simply at another time seems to have come off, when he went to his corner Pliev he realized his finger was missing.

We had a missing finger situation over at # CFFC94 pic.twitter.com/QxmH04tLXr – Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 2, 2021

Medical services stopped the meeting and the problem is that they could not find no side the finger. Minutes later they confirmed that they found it inside the glove and that they took the fighter to the hospital to have it replaced.

