MMA: Conor McGregor leaves a message to Poirier: “They have awakened a beast, let him say his prayers”

MMA Irishman says he is training very hard and is “in very good condition” heading into UFC 264

Conor McGregor with the flag of Ireland. .

UFC 264 begins to gain strength, and that we just got out of UFC 263, where Israel Adesanya returned to the path of triumph (before Vettori); where we attended the consecration of the Mexican Brandon Moreno; and where an injured Nate Diaz nearly achieved a surprising knockout finish off Leon Edwards.

The July 10 Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to close the trilogue against Dustin Poirier, and this time it will no longer be worth excuse that he was too focused on boxing to face Manny pacquiao.

The Irishman has reappeared making a statement in Fox Sports in which you ensure that you are very focused on your goal. “I am training very very hard and I can say that I am already in very good condition”commented the wrestler.

‘The Notorious’ added: “I beat Poirier in the original fight [en 2014]. I lost in the rematch. Now we have the trilogue and I had to make a few minor adjustments, but I feel very, very confident. I am very focused and motivated “explained the former champion.

“On July 10th I will give a great performance. Do you want a game of tactics? No problem, see you there. They have awakened a beast. A beast with much greater power! Let him say his prayers “said Conor, who oddly enough hasn’t won at lightweight since 2016.

The Irish fighter also points out that the stakes are high: “Each one has a victory and now we fight over everything. It is exciting! It was not the trilogue that I expected, but it would be a lie if I said that this is not what was destined to happen. This is how it was always meant to be. “