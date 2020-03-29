MLW Fusion Results and Video March 28

MLW Fusion results and video from March 28. This is what has happened in this week’s program that is broadcast on YouTube and Bein Sports.

Dominic Garrini defeated Dr. Dax

MLW National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone beat T-Hawk to retain title

King Mo beat Low Ki

