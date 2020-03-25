MLW Fusion results and video from March 21. This is what has happened in this week’s program that is broadcast on YouTube and Bein Sports.

MLW Fusion Results and Video March 21

Lindaman defeated Zenshi

The Blue Meanie beat Richard Holliday by countout

Killer Kross, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Ross & Marshall Von Erich beat “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini, Erick Stevens & Kit «Rip Von Erich» Osbourne

