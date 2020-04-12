MLW Fusion results and video from April 11. This is what has happened in this week’s program that is broadcast on YouTube and Bein Sports.

MLW Fusion Results and Video for April 11

Street Fight neighborhood: Pagano & Mortiz defeated Mance Warner & Savio Vega

National Openweight Title Match: Champion Alexander Hammerstone retained against Laredo Kid

