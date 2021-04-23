MLS: Yeferson Soteldo, Santos figure from Brazil, close to signing with Toronto FC

The Venezuelan extreme Yeferson Soteldo expressed his desire to leave Santos and join the Toronto fc, of the Professional Soccer League of the United States (MLS, for its acronym in English), in an interview released this Friday by the Globo group.

“The offer that came from Toronto FC is very good for the club (Santos), it will help pay off debts and also guarantee my future and that of my family,” said Soteldo, in statements to the group’s ‘ge’ portal. Balloon.

The 23-year-old attacker is one of the most prominent players of the Brazilian team, where he has been playing since January 2019 with the number 10 on his back, the same one worn by club legends such as Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ and Neymar.

After two and a half “wonderful” years and a pandemic that has changed “the world and soccer”, Soteldo, father of three and international with the Venezuelan national team, believes that the time has come to change of scene and start a new stage in the ‘Major League Soccer’ (MLS).

Toronto hopes to close out the signing of Yeferson Soteldo over the weekend. He has already submitted an official proposal to Santos and is not far from the claims of the Brazilian club. The footballer’s contract is fixed and the Venezuelan’s wish is for the transfer to take place. pic.twitter.com/lfB2FWpGzR – VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 23, 2021

“While in many parts of the world, including Europe, dozens of clubs are going bankrupt, an offer came from the MLS that I cannot refuse,” he said.

According to the Brazilian press, Toronto FC has offered six million dollars for 75% of the winger’s federative rights. However, his transfer not only depends on Santos, but also on the Chilean Huachipato, his previous team and holder of 50% of his federative rights.