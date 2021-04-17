MLS will return with more Latino presence to raise the bar

MLS season 26 will return with much more presence of Latino footballers They will seek to increase the eye-catching and level of the league.

The already established Carlos Vela, Chicharito Hernández, Josef Martínez, Diego Valeri, among others, are joined by a group of new Latin stars such as Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López, Ramón ´Wanchope´Ábila, Alexandre Pato, Cecilio Domínguez and Brenner, a Brazilian footballer who paints for promise.

In recent MLS seasons, Latinos have been fundamental, both individually, contributing goals for their teams, and collectively.. Without a doubt, the living proof of this is that three of the last four MVPs are Latino: Diego Valeri (2017), Josef Martínez (2018) and Carlos Vela (2019)

Additionally, the last three scorers in the league are of Latin origin, as is the case with Venezuela. Josef Martínez who scored 35 goals in 39 games in the 2017-18 season; Carlos Vela who scored 36 goals in 33 games and Diego Rossi who scored 16 goals in 21 games in the 2019-20 season.

This season, at least 11 poster players will be added to reinforce MLS. The most anticipated names are: Pato, to Orlando City; and the youthful Brenner, to Cincinnati FC, both from Brazil.

From Mexico, Chofis López came to San José and Josecarlos Van Rankin to Portland Timbers; from Argentina the promising Bravo and Pochettino will be present; as well as the Colombian Déiber Caicedo

“I think MLS has shown that it is an important springboard to reach Europe, they are working in a good way, they are doing things well. The players who have arrived have shown a good level that helps the competition to be better and they can show themselves and have their opportunities to play in Europe ”, commented during the week Carlos Vela, about the importance of the new signings.

“In South America there is a certain contempt for MLS, I think they are completely wrong. Partly because I am a young player, many questioned when I came here to the league. I think it has been an important step, it has developed my career a lot ”, declared Andrés Perea, Orlando City player, about the perception that has changed in Latin America about MLS.