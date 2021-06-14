MLS wants to ‘steal’ from Rayados and Club América the signing of Cristian Tello

In recent days the name of Cristian Tello has gained strength to reach the MX League. It was Striped the team that first showed interest in signing the Spanish winger from Real Betis.

However, in the last hours, some media pointed out that the directive of the America club She would be interested in the 29-year-old, but his high cost and salary would be an impediment at this time.

Faced with this situation, according to Rodrigo Faez, a team that could comply with what was requested by the Sevillian team would be the New england revolution, who would be willing to pay a good sum of money this summer.

Real Betis knows that it is a good time to sell him, considering that his contract ends in June 2022 and in winter he could sign with the team he wants without leaving any revenue for the club. Juanmi, who is also on the transferable list, has entered the same operation.