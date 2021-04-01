MLS wants to see Sergio Agüero with Carlos Vela and Javier Hernández

A few days ago, the Argentine attacker, Sergio Aguero, announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season, so several rumors about his possible future have begun to gain traction in different European newspapers.

Several teams have joined the interest in ‘Kun’, considering that his contract ends in the summer, so it will not be a great investment for the team that wants him. One of the leagues that the 33-year-old striker insisted the most on is MLS.

In a column on his official website, he proposed three teams to which Agüero could reach, being Carlos Vela’s LAFC, the first, noting that they would make a great hat trick with the best players in the league.

And it is official. Sergio Agüero is not still in Manchester City. We are talking about the greatest idol in the club’s history. 384 games, 257 goals and 73 assists. He participated in 330 goals. 13 titles. There will be a statue, of course. pic.twitter.com/X8vSI3eyaN – (@JuannDis) March 29, 2021

Another of the teams they point to is Javier Hernández’s LA Galaxy, since, according to what has been published, it could be a great complete with Javier Hernández. Finally, the NYCFC, indicating that it would be lethal along with his compatriot Maximiliano Moralez.