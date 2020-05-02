NY,- Major League Soccer announced that starting Wednesday, May 6, players will be able to start using the team’s fields for individual training.

You may be interested Gana Santos Laguna at the opening of date 7

By allowing footballers to use the fields, MLS clubs will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures compliance with safety protocols and social distancing measures.

The training protocol prohibits players from accessing club facilities, including locker rooms.

MLS announced that beginning May 6 players can begin using outdoor training camps to conduct individual workouts, in accordance with detailed health and safety protocols. # RCTID | #SomosTimbers pic.twitter.com/0esa7j4rzL – We are Timbers (from 🏡) (@SomosTimbers) May 1, 2020

Gyms and training rooms can only be accessed by those who receive postoperative treatment and rehabilitation, as directed by the medical director.

May 6 to 15

Before starting physical work, players will have to comply with health and safety protocols:

• Restrict access to training facilities only to essential personnel; Specific personnel must be listed in the plan.

• Disinfection plans for all equipment and training spaces, including disinfection of any equipment used by the players (balls, cones, arches) between each session.

• Complete a standard assessment survey for each player prior to each arrival at the training site, and perform temperature checks upon arrival at the facility.

• Gradual arrivals and departures of players and staff, with designated parking spaces to maintain maximum distance between vehicles.

• Use of personal protective equipment by the player from the parking lot to the field, and again upon returning to the parking lot.

• The use of adequate personnel protection during training, while maintaining a minimum distance of 10 feet from the players at all times.

• Hand washing stations and disinfectants for the required use before and after individual workouts.

• Clubs will have use of the outdoor fields at their training facilities, divided into a maximum of four quadrants per field. A maximum of one player per quadrant can participate per training session without sharing teams or playing (passing, shooting) between players.

• An emergency action plan for all problems related to COVID-19.

All plans must be reviewed and approved by club medical staff and the local infectious disease expert.

Each club will designate a staff member to oversee compliance with MLS-recommended protocols.

The moratorium-level moratorium on small group and full team practice will remain in effect until Friday, May 15.

With information from the MLS

Photo courtesy MLS

HLG

You can’t miss Bale could play in the MLS

Seven24.mx