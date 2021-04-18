MLS: The words of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández after his double with the LA Galaxy

The Mexican, Javier Hernandez he scored a double on his debut in the 2021 MLS season, which helped the team come back against Rodolfo Pizarro’s Inter Miami on Matchday 1 of the Major League Soccer campaign.

The Mexican, after scoring his first two goals of the season, recalled how difficult his first season with the LA Galaxy was.

“Last season was very difficult in my career, in my life. I just want to be part of an incredible season and lift the trophy.” Chicharito said.

The Mexican tied the game twice and a third goal from the Galaxy gave the team the first three points of the season.

Pizarro, meanwhile, also gave a good game with Inter Miami, however, they were not enough to win the match.