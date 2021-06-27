MLS: The reason why Carlos Vela was not a starter for Los Angeles FC against Kansas City

Bob Bradley, coach of Los Angeles FC, revealed the reason why Mexican striker Carlos Vela was not a starter in the MLS game against Sporting Kansas City where the Los Angeles team ended up losing 2-1.

After the game, Bob Bradley pointed out that Vela had an important workload in the last week, so together with the physical trainer, they decided to rest the Chivas youth player for the game against Sporting Kansas City.

“There have been three games in a week. When we talk about Carlos Vela, we all feel very good with the minutes he has played in two very close games. When we spoke with the physical trainer we agreed that he had to play fewer minutes, but it is going well. address, “he declared.

Vela entered in the 57th minute and although he influenced his team’s play, he could not prevent Los Angeles FC from losing to Kansas City.

Still, Bradley highlighted his qualities and pointed out which has been the best game of the ‘Bomber’ in the season.

“I think the game against Dallas was the best version we have seen of Carlos this season and we are going to continue looking for that version, but it is no excuse,” he concluded.

