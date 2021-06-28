MLS: The message of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández after his double with the LA Galaxy

Although he still does not give him a chance in the Mexican team, forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández continues to confirm that he is living the best moment of his career in many years by being the figure of the Los Angeles Galaxy in the victory against him San Jose Earthquakes.

After the Classic Cali in Major League Soccer, the Mexican attacker has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message to the fans of the Los Angeles team after the victory of the weekend.

“6 very important points this week where the team yesterday knew how to face every minute, every instance and every situation. I am happy to help the team on the scoreboard with 2 goals, but more than that I am left with the dedication, the effort and the resilience that this family showed. “

“We have to enjoy this victory in the #CaliClasico, but we also have to mentalize ourselves and prepare ourselves from now on to face a very important match next Sunday against a direct rival in our stadium. Thank you as always to all the fans for their encouragement and unconditional support ! @lagalaxy “, he wrote next to the images of the match.

It should be noted that forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández remains the leader in the scoring table in the 2021 season of Major League Soccer, adding 10 annotations in 12 games played with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

