MLS: Seattle Sounders is the favorite to win the title by the sportsbooks

The betting world has already positioned itself in relation to the 2021 season competition of the Professional Football League (MLS) of the United States and after having played five days, the consensus is complete that the Sounders FC Seattle is the team to beat and the favorite to fight for the champion title.

All bookmakers and predictions have seen Sounders FC as the most complete team currently in the league, with a great balance between all its lines, a perfect mix of youth and experience along with a presence of Latin American players who contribute great performance.

In six games that have been played in the new season, no team has played as well as Seattle, which is undefeated and with 16 of a possible 18 points under its belt.

The mark gives the Sounders four more advantage over the second-best ranked in the Western Conference, andl Galaxand Los Angeles, which they already beat 3-0 in their home field at Lumen Field.

Their goal difference is five above the second best and everything the Sounders achieved has been despite having significant losses in their squad, due to injuries, and having already played three games away from their field, with two wins. and a draw against direct rivals in the Western Conference such as LAFC, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes.

Sports betting experts admit that maintaining the pace of 2.67 points per game, which is what the Sounders currently have, will be a very difficult thing to achieve and to do so would break every record in MLS history with almost 20 advantage.

But what does not change is the consensus that the Sounders are now the clear favorites to win not only the MLS Cup but to finish with the best record of the regular season.

30% more likely than the second best ranked New York City FC, from the Eastern Conference, and 27% better than the LAFC, ranked third, who opened the season as the favorites.