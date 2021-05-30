MLS: Rodolfo Pizarro’s Inter Miami receives a millionaire fine

Inter Miami already made history this Friday in the Professional Football League (MLS) of the United States and it has not been precisely because of his good football or triumphs but because he violated the rules of the salary budget that has cost him a fine of two million dollars, the largest of all time.

The league also imposed on the organization of Miami the reduction of 2,272 million dollars in the allocation section, which will be distributed between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Based on a total available of $ 19.2 million in those two seasons, the money penalty per assignment amounts to 11.9% of the salary budget of the Inter Miami during that time.

In addition, the league also issued a personal fine of $ 250,000 to Inter Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas.

MLS announced last March that it was opening an investigation into the hiring of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and whether he was complying with the league’s salary budget and current guidelines.

The result of the investigation could not have been more devastating and humiliating for Inter Miami in its management as it was found that there were all kinds of irregularities not only with Matuidi but also with the Colombian Andrés Reyes, who is no longer with the team, a militant with the New York Red Bulls, and the acquisitions of Argentines Leandro González Pirez, Nicolás Figal and Julián Carranza.

The league has not wanted to involve the players and has limited itself to saying that they had committed any infraction or knew of anything in which the team participated.

While the fines are significant, the money allocation fine amounts to a major blow to Inter Miami and should significantly affect the team’s ability to present a competitive roster.

