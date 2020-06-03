Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. a11

The Angels. The return of the American football league (MLS), following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be in jeopardy after negotiations with the players’ union stalled, local media reported yesterday.

According to ESPN, the MLS gave until Tuesday noon to reach an agreement with the union or it could order a lockout.

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) and the league had agreed in February to the terms of a new union employment contract that would run until early 2025.

However, the agreement was not formally ratified and, according to various media, the MLS has tried to review conditions of the agreement due to the impact generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MLSPA reported last Sunday that its members had voted in an agreement that included a series of concessions, including reductions in wages and individual and team bonuses.

Although it was a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was done collectively to ensure that players can return to the competition as soon as it is safe to do so, the union said in a statement.

However, according to The Washington Post, there remain at least two major obstacles to reaching a formal compact.

The newspaper noted that both sides have been unable to agree on a proposal that gives players less of the revenue from the television contract that is due to take effect in 2023.

The MLSPA has also opposed the terms of a force majeure clause that would allow homeowners to impose salary cuts and suspend contracts in the event of another crisis.

According to ESPN, MLS can withdraw from the union agreement if five league teams are affected by a 25 percent drop in attendance figures.

