The first day of small group practice kicked off for Atlanta United and other MLS teams, amid persistent concerns from veteran defender Jeff Larentowicz about plans to hold a tournament in Florida.

Participation in this first day was voluntary and there was no contact while social distancing measures continue to protect players during the coronavirus pandemic.

That will change soon. Major League Soccer said Thursday that the teams will resume training soon.

This North American soccer league announced that players and staff will be required to undergo two coronavirus tests within 24 hours, with 72 to go before practice begins. Each player must also undergo an antibody test and a physical examination.

The league announced other ongoing testing protocols and restrictions, including spacing lockers in locker rooms and limiting the number of players in gyms and training rooms.

Although Larentowicz is excited about the tournament in Orlando next month with the 26 teams, he is also nervous about the potential dangers.

“I can say that they are taking the lives of 2,000 people in their hands and hopefully they have it figured out,” Larentowicz said in an interview on Zoom before the MLS announced its plans to resume training. “Then it falls to them. We are footballers and we want to play and it is their job to keep us safe. ”

Duels will take place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World near Orlando, Florida.

The tournament is an attempt to revive the season that was suspended on March 12 after just two dates had been disputed.

Atlanta United President Darren Eales said the team will use a “case by case” system to address the concerns of players who do not believe they will be safe in Orlando.

Larentowicz, 36, was one of seven players on the executive board of the Players Association that agreed to a six-year union contract with MLS on Wednesday. The agreement will remain in force until 2025.

During the negotiations, Commissioner Don Garber threatened an employer strike.

Atlanta was one of the first four teams to open its facilities for individual training. Those sessions led to limited group training on Thursday.

The love for soccer does not erase the concern about security measures.

“We play a contact sport and this virus is a serious situation that puts us in danger,” said Larentowicz.