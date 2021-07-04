MLS player proposes marriage in the middle of the game (VIDEO)

The Major League Soccer He gave us a magical moment this Saturday, July 3, in the game between Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthcuakes where, beyond the result, the unusual happened at halftime when Hassani Dotson, the local team’s midfielder, asked for marriage.

The 23-year-old American brought his girlfriend Petra down to the field, who did not expect the surprise that the player had prepared for him.

The magic moment was shared by the club, who celebrated the union of its player with his future wife, leaving a beautiful moment in the MLS day.

The match ended in a two-goal draw and unfortunately, Hassani was unable to celebrate his team’s victory, however, he took home a memory of the match.