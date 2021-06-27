MLS: Peter Vermes, Sporting KC manager, revealed details of Alan Pulido’s injury

After Alan Pulido had to go out of exchange in the match of Day 10 of the MLS, between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC, Peter Vermes, coach of the Wizards team, revealed details about the state of the Mexican forward.

At a press conference, Vermes noted that the cut he suffered Alan Pulido on the right foot will require some stitches and the severity of the injury will be reported after the attacker is reviewed by the medical team.

“Peter Vermes, coach of Sporting Kansas City, anticipates that Alan Pulido has a cut on his foot that will require stitches.”

Unofficially, it is handled that Alan Pulido will also be examined by the medical team of the Mexican National Team in the coming days, to determine if he can be available for the Gold Cup.

Mexico will have a couple of friendly duels prior to the start of the Gold Cup, as on June 30 it will face the Panama National Team and on July 3 the Nigerian National Team, both duels in the United States.

