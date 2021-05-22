MLS or Liga MX: Reinforcement in sight, Willian Borges is free; How much do you charge?

Stove football is starting to get hot and for the Liga MX and MLS is ‘throwing away’ the possible signing that would break the transfer market, since the end of the Arsenal, Willian Borges, will terminate his contract and will be a free agent at age 32.

Willian has already been linked with some MLS teams, specifically with him Inter Miami David Bekcham, although those of the black rose have a full payroll in terms of franchise players.

The North American market is one of the most attractive for figures who want to say goodbye to their adventure in European football and Liga MX has also joined as a possible destination option for this type of figures, but there are very few Mexican clubs with the economic power to finance the high salaries of these cracks.

How much salary does Willian earn?

The Brazilian is valued at 12 million euros, a price that the club interested in his services would save due to his free agent status, but the Brazilian has a high salary that not any club in America could afford.

According to the latest report, Willian received a salary of 7.2 pounds sterling, about 10.19 million dollars

