Players from various MLS teams were absent from volunteer practice on Monday after a stalemate in negotiations between the league and the players’ union for a tournament in Florida this summer.

A person familiar with the negotiations said the two sides are continuing the talks and the deadline has been postponed to Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there is no public announcement yet.

The MLS players union has voted to approve financial concessions for this season, including widespread pay cuts. The proposal, released by the association on Sunday, was sent back to the league for approval by the team owners.

“A complicated vote at incredibly pressing times was conducted collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as possible,” the union said in a statement.

The season was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The teams barely played two games.

The league gave its teams permission last week to resume small volunteer outdoor training sessions. They must adhere to strict protocol and government and public health restrictions. Not all teams have resumed practice.

On Monday, players from various teams, including Atlanta United, Inter Miami, Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United did not report to volunteer practices.

Details of the Florida tournament have yet to be finalized, but the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be quartered in hotels for amateur games at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

In addition to reducing wages, the union proposal includes a reduction of individual and team bonuses, as well as concessions to the existing and future terms of the collective labor agreement. No further details were available at the moment.

MLS did not comment on the proposal.

The MLS announced last month that it was looking at possible “player compensation changes” due to the financial impact facing the league and teams due to the prolonged suspension of activities.