MLS: Minnesota United wants to steal Ramón Abila from Boca Juniors

The 2021 season of the Major League Soccer (MLS) is just around the corner, which puts pressure on the different tens to put together a squad competitive enough to battle it all, and one of them is Minnesota United.

As reported TNT Sports, the club is highly interested in obtaining the services of a member of Boca Juniors, nothing more and nothing less than one of the biggest clubs in the Super League, Conmebol and the entire American continent.

We are talking about the attacker Ramon Abila, who aroused the interest of Minnesota thanks to the need to strengthen the team’s lead, being “Wanchope” a perfect candidate to serve as the one in charge of shaking up American networks.

However, those of Minneapolis also manage on the negotiating table to Juan Agudelo and Foster Langsdorf as attack options, although Carlos Tevez’s partner is the one who draws attention above the rest.

Ramón Abila in numbers









Since his arrival at “Xeneize” in 2018, Ramón Abila records 34 goals and 13 assists in 81 commitments played with the yellow and blue jersey on the statistical books, showing his talent in the local league, cup and Conmebol Libertadores de América.