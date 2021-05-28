MLS: Matías Almeyda surrenders to the quality of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

This Saturday, the MLS has one of the ‘classic’ meetings between two of the most historic institutions in the United States: San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy, a meeting that will have several Mexican elements on the field.

On the side of the LA Galaxy, Jonathan Dos Santos, who will play before reporting with the Mexican National Team, Javier Hernandez and Efraíbn Álvarez. while Almeyda’s painting features Carlos Fierro, Oswaldo Alanís and Javier López.

In talks with TUDN, the Argentine strategist, Matías Almeyda, did not hesitate to praise the Mexican attacker for his good moment, indicating that they will try to neutralize him, since they know his quality.

“From Chicharito we know the quality of a player he is. He started a good season and he is converting, we will try to take the necessary precautions, but in every game we face players of that caliber. They are players who do not forgive.”

Both Hernández and ‘La Chofis’ arrive at a good time, the former Manchester United player has seven goals, leading the scoring table in MLS, while Javier López, begins to be key in the team and has two annotations in the season.