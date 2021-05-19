MLS: LAFC and Carlos Vela have new Mexican sponsor

Los Angeles FC and Carlos Vela are launching a sponsor this season 2021 and will have a rather Mexican one, as the Tequila 1800 announced his arrival to the family of LAFC as a sponsor.

Through his social networks, the Tequila 1800, which is made by Agavera Camichines, in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, announced that he will become the new sponsor of the team where the Mexican plays “Cracklitos” Candle.

This new sponsor will come with different benefits for LAFC fans, as now they can have convivialities with the players, tours of the Banc of California Stadium, personalized items and even their own drink called “Black and Gold Margarita”, in honor of the colors of the club.

Since his arrival in Major League Soccer with Carlos Vela as a franchise player and “face” of the team, Los Angeles FC has been characterized by having a fan base that is made up mostly of Latin Americans.

In addition, the team is located in the city of Los Angeles, which has a large Latino and especially Mexican presence, so there is nothing better than a tequila as a sponsor.

