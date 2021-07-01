MLS: Jürgen Damm responds to fan criticism for his move to Atlanta United

The Mexican footballer Jürgen Damm, responded to the criticism of some fans for his signing to Atlanta United from the Major League Soccer (MLS), arguing categorically his reasons for coming to the club.

Forbes Mexico explains everything in detail, Atlanta United is a team that moves far from the reality of football on the American continent, behind it is the founder of Home Depot. The most expensive stadium in history is being built and in terms of fans we are in second place with an average of 52 thousand fans per game above Rivera Plate, Boca Juniors and Tigres “, were the words of Jürgen Damm.

After criticizing the footballer and his current club in MLS, he responded that Atlanta United is one of the most important teams on the continent, with the most expensive stadium in history and one of the richest owners in the world.

In addition, Jürgen Damm gave as an example the number of fans who attend his team’s matches, where they are located in second place on the continent only behind Flamengo and above the main clubs in Argentina and Mexico.

