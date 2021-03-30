MLS: Jürgen Damm and Erick “Cubo” Torre show off their vaccine against Covid-19

The Major League Soccer club, Atlanta United, boasted through their official Twitter account that they were one of the first professional teams in the United States to participate in vaccination against Covid-19.

Georgia, the state where Atlanta plays, people over 16 years of age already have this option, so the process was carried out so that the players were benefited, this in the facilities of the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

To date, more than 85,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the venue, some of them Erick el Cubo Torres and Jürgen Damm, Mexican players who are on the squad.

Getting ready to safely reunite with the 17s. Every #ATLUTD first team player was vaccinated today at the @MBStadium Community Vaccination Center, which has served as a vaccination site for more than 8️⃣5️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Georgians to date. pic.twitter.com/qV5nK4wA6H – Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 30, 2021

They, like their other colleagues, will receive the second dose in three weeks.

