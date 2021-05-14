MLS: Josef Martínez of Atlanta United attacks against Mexican Javier Hernández

The Venezuelan Josef Martinez of Atlanta United in the MLS, exploded after criticism received for one of his goals in this campaign, attacking against Javier Hernandez by ensuring that the Mexican scores the worst goals in the league.

Chicharito makes the worst goals and people think he is one of the best of the moment. I make a goal and it turns out that it was because of the defense “, declared the soccer player Josef Martínez.

The forward spoke at a press conference at the end of the match against Inter Miami, where he gave the Mexican striker of the LA Galaxy as an example, when he was criticized for the way he scored his goal in that game against David Beckham’s team.

SU ‘SCRAP’ TO CH14 Josef Martínez, Atlanta United striker, contrasted his goal against Inter Miami, with which Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has scored … #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/uGENDQ276x – CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) May 13, 2021

Josef Martínez was direct in his pointing out against Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, assuring that the goals of the Mexican gunner are the worst and even so he is considered by the press as a crack in MLS.

