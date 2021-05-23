MLS: Javier Hernández’s LA Galaxy suffers its second loss against Portland Timbers

The Mexican attacker’s side, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández suffered his second loss of the season against the Portland Timbers. The Los Angeles team fell apart after Williams’ expulsion in the 44th minute.

Javier Hernández could do little; however, he has shown that he is at a superlative level this season with the LA Galaxy, by scoring seven goals in six games, establishing himself at the top of the scoring table.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul,’ says Tito Villa

Even though his return to the Mexican team It looks distant, the ‘Chicharito’ shows that in case he receives a call, he will be a guarantee of goals as he has shown in this tournament start.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano ‘upsets’ his Tuzos prior to the Vuelta match

The Mexican has even scored more goals than several MLS teams, the case of Austin FC, LAFC, DC United, Minnesota FC, among others. The Chivas surge will seek to break the goal mark set by Vela in 2019, with 34.