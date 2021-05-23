MLS: Javier ‘Chofis’ López’s great goal in the San José Earthquakes vs Sporting KC

Javier Eduardo “la Chofis” López, a youth player for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, he once again shone in Major League Soccer with the San José Earthquakes, now in the match against Sporting Kansas City of Alan Pulido.

Just at minute 3 of the first half, “la Chofis” López received the ball on the edge of the area in a corner kick, to, after a small control, place the ball in the corner of the rival goal and overtake the Quakes .

Also read: Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo exhibits arbitration error by César Ramos at Cruz Azul vs Club Pachuca

This tremendous goal was the second so far this season for the Mexican midfielder, after he made his debut in MLS with another goal in the game against DC United.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content