MLS: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández wants the Galaxy not to depend only on his figure

The footballer Javier Hernández of LA Galaxy on the Major League Soccer (MLS), assured that he dreams that his team does not depend only on “Chicharito” to achieve important things, prior to the start of the season 2021.

I am in the best physical stage, I have worked a lot, I am in a wonderful way, I dream for the Galaxy to aspire to great things and not depend on “Chicharito”, assured Javier Hernández.

The Azteca forward spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that they should not depend on his figure to look for important things, although he acknowledged that he is in the best physical moment in his professional career.

Thankful to people for the good and bad comments, I just want better energy around me, my children are healthy and my family is fine. Today I don’t want to get into polemics, “he said.

Javier Hernández also spoke of the criticism received since his arrival at the Galaxy, where he thanked for the comments and assured that he is not carried away by them, looking only for the positive energy around him.

