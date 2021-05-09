MLS: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández takes his great start to the season with humility

The forward of the LA Galaxy, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández still on fire in the Major League SoccerNot only is he the tournament’s scoring leader, the Aztec striker also gives himself the chance to be an assistant for his teammates.

This was demonstrated in the victory of the LA Galaxy against Los Angeles FC in the Traffic Clásico, where the former Manchester United player and Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas were involved in the two touchdowns.

“It’s always good when I can help my teammates and that help is reflected on the scoreboard, I compete with myself, with my best version,” said Chicharito, who has uncovered with six goals in just four games of the 2021 MLS season.

Chicharito Hernández in MLS 2021: ➤ 6 goals.

➤ 4 matches.

➤ MVP of matchday 1.

➤ MVP of matchday 2.

➤ He already scored a double.

➤ You already dialed HAT-TRICK.

➤ He already dialed from local.

➤ You already dialed as a visitor.

➤ It became El Clásico de Los Angeles.

➤ Goleo leader. ON FIRE.

The hero of the Galaxy in the game against LAFC, Jonathan dos Santos, revealed after the game that Javier Hernández himself confessed that he was going to provide an assist.

“Chicharito told me before the game: ‘Jonathan, I’m going to give you a goal pass’, so I thanked him. Chicharito is at a great level,” he concluded.

